ECU football players allowed to wear social justice patch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When ECU football players take to the field for their first game of the season this Saturday against UCF you’ll see a social justice sticker on helmets.

Back in July the NCAA announced that student-athletes in all sports will be permitted to wear patches on their uniforms or a helmet sticker to support social justice issues.

All team members are not required to wear a patch, but all participants must wear identical patches.

ECU football players decided on joined black and white hands with the words Be The Change and Black Lives Matter.

They say the intent is not to make a political statement. They say It’s an ethical statement of support.

ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert says, “This experience over the past couple months was more important than any football game for these young men. They learned more about each other as people and understand the differences of background and socioeconomic status of their teammates. We are fortunate to have a group of student-athletes who want to be leaders for change, and I commend them for their leadership. Personally, I have done a lot of listening over the past five months, hearing stories from our student-athletes and staff, and helping them navigate these unprecedented times.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.