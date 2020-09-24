Advertisement

COVID-19: Beaufort County confirms four more deaths from virus

Here are the latest state COVID-19 updates.
NC case map(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple Eastern North Carolina counties are reporting more COVID-19 deaths.

Beaufort County health officials are reporting four more deaths, while Wilson County has two more fatalities.

Martin County reported one additional death while Nash County reported two more. There have now been a total of 11 and 41 deaths respectively in each county.

Two more deaths were reported in Onslow County, bringing the total to 25, according to county health officials.

In Pasquotank County, an additional death was reported, marking the county’s 31st death since the virus began.

Currituck, Edgecombe, Halifax, Hertford, Tyrrell, and Wayne counties all reported one additional death on Thursday.

Across the state, there have now been 3,356 deaths and 198,189 confirmed cases of the virus.

Here is a county-by-county update:

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Beaufort County1,01321
Bertie County5608
Camden County1113
Carteret County7156
Chowan County3353
Craven County (includes non-residents)1,47534
Currituck County1773
Dare County (includes non-residents)5243
Duplin County2,15453
Edgecombe County1,31345
Gates County1343
Greene County5815
Halifax County99719
Hertford County73228
Hyde County1275
Jones County16717
Lenoir County95331
Martin County45311
Nash County2,25241
Northampton County45817
Onslow County1,90925
Pamlico County2533
Pasquotank County69231
Perquimans County1823
Pitt County4,69527
Tyrrell County1163
Washington County2078
Wayne County3,26867
Wilson County2,14549

