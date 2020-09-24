COVID-19: Beaufort County confirms four more deaths from virus
Here are the latest state COVID-19 updates.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple Eastern North Carolina counties are reporting more COVID-19 deaths.
Beaufort County health officials are reporting four more deaths, while Wilson County has two more fatalities.
Martin County reported one additional death while Nash County reported two more. There have now been a total of 11 and 41 deaths respectively in each county.
Two more deaths were reported in Onslow County, bringing the total to 25, according to county health officials.
In Pasquotank County, an additional death was reported, marking the county’s 31st death since the virus began.
Currituck, Edgecombe, Halifax, Hertford, Tyrrell, and Wayne counties all reported one additional death on Thursday.
Across the state, there have now been 3,356 deaths and 198,189 confirmed cases of the virus.
Here is a county-by-county update:
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|Beaufort County
|1,013
|21
|Bertie County
|560
|8
|Camden County
|111
|3
|Carteret County
|715
|6
|Chowan County
|335
|3
|Craven County (includes non-residents)
|1,475
|34
|Currituck County
|177
|3
|Dare County (includes non-residents)
|524
|3
|Duplin County
|2,154
|53
|Edgecombe County
|1,313
|45
|Gates County
|134
|3
|Greene County
|581
|5
|Halifax County
|997
|19
|Hertford County
|732
|28
|Hyde County
|127
|5
|Jones County
|167
|17
|Lenoir County
|953
|31
|Martin County
|453
|11
|Nash County
|2,252
|41
|Northampton County
|458
|17
|Onslow County
|1,909
|25
|Pamlico County
|253
|3
|Pasquotank County
|692
|31
|Perquimans County
|182
|3
|Pitt County
|4,695
|27
|Tyrrell County
|116
|3
|Washington County
|207
|8
|Wayne County
|3,268
|67
|Wilson County
|2,145
|49