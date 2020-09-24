COVID-19: Beaufort County confirms four more deaths from virus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple Eastern North Carolina counties are reporting more COVID-19 deaths.

Beaufort County health officials are reporting four more deaths, while Wilson County has two more fatalities.

Martin County reported one additional death while Nash County reported two more. There have now been a total of 11 and 41 deaths respectively in each county.

Two more deaths were reported in Onslow County, bringing the total to 25, according to county health officials.

In Pasquotank County, an additional death was reported, marking the county’s 31st death since the virus began.

Currituck, Edgecombe, Halifax, Hertford, Tyrrell, and Wayne counties all reported one additional death on Thursday.

Across the state, there have now been 3,356 deaths and 198,189 confirmed cases of the virus.

Here is a county-by-county update: