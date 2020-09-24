Christina Koch and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir among Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020

N.C. (WITN) - Time Magazine is out with its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and an eastern Carolina native is on the list.

The magazine named astronaut Christina Koch, and fellow astronaut Jesica Meir, to the list.

Last October 2019 Koch and Meir exited the International Space Station to replace a controller that regulates the batteries that store the station’s solar power. In doing so, they completed the first all-female spacewalk.

Koch also completed a 328-day mission aboard the International Space Station – which is the longest spaceflight ever for a woman.

During Koch’s mission, she orbited the Earth 5,248 times – a journey of 139 million miles.

Time Magazine wrote, “Yes, as Koch and Meir said, they were just doing their jobs. All astronauts say that, because being in space is our job. Yet two women executing intellectually and physically demanding work in one of the most challenging circumstances in which humans operate—orbital altitude of 250 miles, velocity of 17,500 m.p.h.—is an important event. Not because these women proved what we, women, could do; that was never in doubt. Rather because the whole world saw it, including the gatekeepers (frequently men) who determine who has access to these opportunities.”

Koch is from Jacksonville and attended White Oak High School before graduating from the NC School of Science and Mathematics and NC State.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.