Carteret County Elementary Schools to transition to face-to-face

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County School Board met in special session Thursday and voted to allow elementary school students to head back for face-to-face instruction.

Board members voted to transition elementary school students to Plan A, which is five-day a week face-to-face instruction, beginning October 19.

Details of the plan will be provided in the coming days.

Elementary students may continue to be 100 percent virtual if they choose.

