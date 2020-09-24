Better Business Bureau says new scam targets college students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A consumer alert for college students to be aware exists and is targeting them. The warning from the Better Business Bureau says scammers are using the COVID-19 pandemic to target students attending universities.

BBB leaders say the scams begin with an email sent to a student’s official school email address. In the email, the scammer impersonates a professor or a university department head with a job offer.

If accepted, the student receives a check and is told to send money orders or prepaid cards.

The BBB advises students to research any company offering them work before applying and to contact reputable business organizations to learn more about where the offer is originating.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.