60 percent of Lenoir County students returning under hybrid option, 40 percent staying home

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County School System says about 60 percent of students plan to return to the classroom Monday when the district begins its hybrid learning option. About 40 percent plan to continue with fully remote learning.

Of those students heading back to the classroom, about 20 percent fewer will ride school buses than in a typical year.

“We are pleased to be able to give our families a choice of instructional programs,” Superintendent Brent Williams said. “In this current environment, face-to-face instruction and remote learning can and should exist side-by-side and be accorded equal value. School districts that do a good job with each of those options are seeking to do the best job possible for all their students and parents.”

Face-to-face instruction will resume with precautions against the transmission of COVID-19. Masks are required on buses and at school in accordance with the state guidelines. Students and staff will be screened and have their temperature checked when they arrive at school. All meals will be delivered to and consumed in students' classrooms.

Hybrid plan students are divided into two cohorts. Cohort A students attend school for face-to-face instruction on Monday and Tuesday. Cohort B students attend school for face-to-face instruction on Thursday and Friday. Both groups of students will receive remote instruction when not face-to-face. Wednesday is a remote learning day for all students and a day of deep cleaning at the schools.

Students whose families chose the fully remote option will continue with five-day-a-week virtual instruction, with some changes from the remote learning schedule with which LCPS began the school year. These students are also being assigned to cohorts and will attend live class sessions via Zoom on their cohort’s schedule.

