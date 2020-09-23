Advertisement

WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Amelia Gouillon from Pocosin Innovative Charter School

Gouillon teaches fifth grade at Pocosin Innovative Charter School.
WITN's Teacher of the Week for September 23 is Amelia Gouillon.
WITN's Teacher of the Week for September 23 is Amelia Gouillon.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 23 is Amelia Gouillon, a fifth grade teacher at Pocosin Innovative Charter School.

Goiullon was born and raised in Morehead City before heading to UNCW to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Throughout college, she says she came to realize that sharing knowledge with others is the most powerful human interaction, leading to her career as an educator.

She is currently in her fifth year of teaching. In her career, she has taught third, fourth and fifth grades in Moore and Wake counties before making her way to Washington County.

Gouillon is currently enrolled in the Master’s of School Administration Program at Elizabeth City State University. In the future, she says she would like to work as a school principal and potentially earn her Doctorate degree.

The person who nominated Ms. Gouillon wrote, “My daughter would like to nominate her 5th grade teacher Ms.Gouillon from Pocosin Innovative Charter School in Creswell!

Ms. G teaches 4th and 5th grade and does an amazing job! My daughter never looked forward to going to school and now she gets upset on weekends because she has off!

My daughter has never passed a test/quiz without help because of her difficulty in math, but she recently passed a quiz on the first try. Not only did she pass, but she got 100% and she was so proud of herself.

My daughter feels confident after taking that quiz. It may not mean much to others, but it means the world to her. My daughter is not confident in herself and doesn’t trust anyone. She is on the Autism Spectrum, has ADD/ADHD and was just diagnosed with sleep apnea and narcolepsy, so things are hard for her. I don’t know what Ms.G is doing, but whatever it is it is working and I want her to know that she is appreciated!”

Congratulations, Ms. Gouillon!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

