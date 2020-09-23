Washington Police investigate armed robbery at CVS

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington Police say they’re investigating an armed robbery that happened at the CVS Monday night.

Police say the call came in just before 8:00 p.m.

Officers say a person went into the store armed with a handgun and demanded money and then took off with an unknown amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5′10″ to 6 feet with a thin build.

The suspect was wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and black and white shoes. The suspect may have left in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information can call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

