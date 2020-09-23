Advertisement

Tip leads to arrest of drug and assault suspect in New Bern

Tinnius Bell
Tinnius Bell(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police say an anonymous report of a possible drug transaction led to the arrest of a man on drug and assault charges.

Police say based on the information from the caller, a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Tinnius R. Bell of New Bern was stopped near Craven Community College.

They say Bell initially provided a false identity to officers but was quickly recognized by a veteran officer.

Bell had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present and driving while license revoked.

Police say a search of the vehicle turned up 9.9 grams of heroin, 4.3 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine and $1,365.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Bell is charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and felony possession of methamphetamine.

He was placed in the Craven County jail under an $830,000 secured bond.

