South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – South by Southwest is going digital in 2021.

The annual event will include conference keynotes, screenings, networking and exhibitions.

Entries for next year’s digital experience open Oct. 6.

SXSW is scheduled to take place from March 16 through March 20.

Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

