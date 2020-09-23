President Trump and Joe Biden to visit N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Both candidates for president will reportedly in the state of North Carolina this week.

According to the NBC station in Raleigh, Joe Biden will be in Charlotte Wednesday and then Donald Trump will be in Charlotte on Thursday.

This will be Biden’s first trip to North Carolina as the democratic nominee. His wife, dr. Jill Biden was in Raleigh last week for a virtual round table on child care and learning during the pandemic.

The white house reportedly says Trump’s visit to Charlotte will focus on quality health care at lower costs. His daughter in law, Lara will be in Greenville Wednesday.

