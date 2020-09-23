Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Clouds increasing; rain late week

As humidity returns so will warmer weather
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tonight & Thursday

High pressure will hang on through Thursday with continued comfortable temps, however humidity will be increasing. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs will again peak in the upper 70s Thursday under variably cloudy skies. The forecast will remain dry until Friday when the remnant low of Beta meanders into Eastern NC.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Beta’s remnant low will move slowly through the area late Friday into Saturday morning bringing scattered showers with it. The rain chance will jump to near 60% Friday afternoon with a continued 40% chance Saturday and 30% chance Sunday. Muggier upper 70s to low 80s will settle in over the weekend with milder lows in the mid 60s.

Humidity levels will climb late week with returning rain chances
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH/MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW/MODERATE

