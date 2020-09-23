Pet of the Week: Hitch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Hitch.

Hitch is about 8 years old and volunteers believe he is an Australian Kelpie mix. They say he’s very sweet, low maintenance and gentle. They think he would thrive in a home that’s quiet and calm.

He hasn’t come out of his shell just yet, but in the right home he might. They say he’s still getting used to walking on a leash and would probably love a good car ride from time to time.

If you’re not ready to adopt just yet, the humane society is looking for foster parents. There are different levels of fostering and the humane society provides everything you need. For more information, click here.

