Pasquotank County man wins $100,000 on scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man who made a stop for lunch ended up winning big on a scratch-off ticket.

David Coleson won $100,000 on an Extreme Cash ticket.

Coleson, who works as a roofer, was on his lunch break and stopped at the Eagle Mart on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City and bought lunch and a single $25 Extreme Cash ticket.

“I went out in the parking lot and scratched it while I was in the work truck,” said Coleson. “I saw that I won that amount and I nearly fell out of the truck.”

He then texted his wife to share the good news with her.

She was at work. She’s a teacher," said Coleson. “So, I took a picture of the ticket and I sent it to her. And she messaged me back and she was like, ‘Where’d you get a joke ticket from?’ And I said, ‘It’s not a joke!’”

Coleson claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,757.

He and his wife plan to use the prize money to pay off their bills.

