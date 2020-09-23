OFFICIALS: Man helps daughter in water, later dies in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 48-year-old man has died after going into the water to save his daughter along the Outer Banks.

Currituck County officials say a father tried to help his daughter who was struggling in the water along the Currituck Outer Banks around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. They say he began struggling himself and went into cardiac arrest.

First responders were able to resuscitate him and he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General in critical condition. Unfortunately, he passed away overnight.

His daughter is okay.

