Advertisement

North Carolina city votes to reduce police budget by 3%

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina city has voted to decrease its police budget by 3% amid calls from protestors to cut the funds in half. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Asheville City Council approved a $29.3 million police budget Tuesday.

The cuts make up a $770,000 reduction to the $30.1 million originally proposed. During recent demonstrations against racial injustice, protesters in Asheville and across the U.S. have rallied around calls to reduce police spending and reallocate funds into serving community needs.

Councilman Brian Haynes opposed the amount and said the decrease fell short of Black citizens' demands.

The city manager said the cuts were “initial steps” and larger ones would take time.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Apply on the Fly” transitions students from James Sprunt Community College to UNCW in one day

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
“Apply on the Fly” transitions students from James Sprunt Community College to UNCW in one day

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Clouds increasing; rain late week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Temperatures will moderate back to seasonal averages.

News

UPDATE: SBI investigating explosion at Duplin County home that injured one person

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
Several first responders are at the scene of a house fire in Duplin County.

Crime

Goldsboro Police investigate after man shot in the face

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials responded to a shooting in the 700 block of East Holly Street around 2:46 a.m. Wednesday. Once on scene, police found Darius Chestnut, 40, had been shot.

Latest News

Crime

Man dropped off at Wayne UNC Health Care ER with multiple gunshot wounds sparks investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Once officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene. Later, officials say Bennell Garner, 36, was dropped off at the ER after being shot multiple times in the leg.

Local

OFFICIALS: Man helps daughter in water, later dies in Currituck County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 48-year-old man has died after going into the water to save his daughter along the Outer Banks.

Local

Jacksonville Riverwalk Marina to open after Hurricane Florence damage delayed project

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The new public docks will have a pump out station and large gazebo. Boat slips are now available for leasing from the city.

Investigation

2 killed in fire at North Carolina paper packaging mill

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Authorities didn’t identify the victims. Officials said the Canton Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze later that morning.

State

Highway Patrol search for dog whose owner died in wreck

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
McKinney’s family said she was driving with an 8-month-old dog she had adopted last week.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Hitch

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Hitch is about 8 years old and volunteers believe he is an Australian Kelpie mix.