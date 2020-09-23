News
NCEL 09-22-20
NCEL 09-22-20
WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT
Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest News
News
Megamillions 09-22-20
News
Supreme Court vacancy, COVID relief big topics in second U.S. Senate debate
Updated: 2 hours ago
By
Amber Lake
Another U.S. Senate debate wrapped up earlier Tuesday night, between incumbent Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham.
News
Girlfriend of suspect in August shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Wilson arrested
By
Sharon Johnson
News
Iris Hayes’ father speaks for the first time since the two-year-old died and murder charges filed against mother’s boyfriend
By
Tresia Bowles
and
Sharon Johnson
Latest News
News
Law enforcement agencies partner to distribute 10K masks in Carteret County
By
Matthew Herchik
Partners at local police departments in the county and at the health department are operating as distribution sites for the masks.
News
ECU professors create website for nonpartisan voter information
By
Sharon Johnson
Two ECU journalism professors launched a new website to provide information to voters on local candidates.
News
Law enforcement agencies partner to distribute 10K masks in Carteret County
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the county’s health department and local police departments throughout the county to give away 10,000 free masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
News
Kinston Teens group registers young adults on National Voter Registration Day
By
Sharon Johnson
Kinston Teens register young adults to vote on National Voter Registration Day
News
Edgecombe County deputies looking for wanted man
Edgecombe County deputies are looking for a man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping.
News
UPDATE: Kinston police release photos of person of interest in shooting
Kinston police have released surveillance photos of another person of interest in a shooting at an apartment complex.