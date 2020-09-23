Advertisement

Man dropped off at Wayne UNC Health Care ER with multiple gunshot wounds sparks investigation

Man Wounded
Man Wounded(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police department is investigating after a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at Wayne UNC Healthcare Emergency Department.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Goldsboro Police Department’s Uniformed Patrol “D” Shift responded to a “shots fired” call at 607 S. Slocumb St.

Once officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene. Later, officials say Bennell Garner, 36, was dropped off at the ER after being shot multiple times in the leg.

Police say Garner is expected to be treated and released, as his injuries are non-life threatening.

Goldsboro Police are investigating the shooting, and ask anyone with information call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

