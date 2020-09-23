Law enforcement agencies partner to distribute 10K masks in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the county’s health department and local police departments throughout the county to give away 10,000 free masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Masks are regarded by health officials around the world as one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the disease.

“I think a lot of people are doing it for their own safety but also to protect other people. I think they’re becoming more aware of the effect it has on others not just themselves,” says Dr. Ronald May from CarolinaEast Medical Center.

But as we continue to learn more about why it’s so important to wear masks, is fatigue affecting how many people are actually doing so?

“Fatigued is probably the word that’s used but they’re just becoming complacent about it,” May adds. “It’s just become so routine that you forget it sometimes. I don’t know that very many people are actively saying ‘I’m not going to wear a mask,’ although there are some that do that. But I think a lot of people are becoming just very casual about it.”

For health experts, there are still too many factors to know when masks won’t be necessary. That’s why the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is doing its part.

“We want our businesses, we want our establishments back open as much as we can. And at the same time we want to all do what we can to stop the potential spread of coronavirus,” says Sheriff Asa Buck.

Partners at local police departments in the county and at the health department are operating as distribution sites for the masks, that come from the state’s Department of Emergency Management.

“We’re glad we can partner with people, and we do what we can to pull together and get through these types of situations,” Buck adds.

While masks may be the best way to stop the spread, the state also launched on Tuesday a new app to help with contact tracing, by alerting individuals who may have been in contact with someone who tests positive.

“This app gives us another tool to stop the spread of the virus,” Governor Roy Cooper says about the ‘SlowCOVIDNC’ app, the state’s latest step to slow the spread.

Distribution of the masks will vary at each location.

Below is a list of the mask distribution sites:

• Atlantic Beach Police Department, 125 W Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach

• Beaufort Police Department, 215 Pollock Street, Beaufort

• Cape Carteret Police Department, 102 Dolphin Street, Cape Carteret

• Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges Street # A, Morehead City

• Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, 304 Craven Street, Beaufort

• Emerald Isle Police Department, 7500 Emerald Drive, Emerald Isle

• Indian Beach Police Department, 1401 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach

• Morehead City Police Department, 300 N 12th Street, Morehead City

• Newport Police Department, 255 Howard Blvd, Newport

• Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, 314 Salter Path Road, Pine Knoll Shores

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.