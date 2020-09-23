Lara Trump set hosting Women For Trump event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump is hosting a rally in Greenville that’s set to get underway soon.

The doors opened at 3:00 this afternoon.

Lara Trump who is married to Eric Trump is from Wilmington.

She’ll be taking to the podium as well as Katrina Pierson a senior adviser to the Trump Campaign.

Also appearing are Diamond and Silk who are political activists and former Fox News hosts.

Our Amber Lake is covering the rally and will have more this evening.

