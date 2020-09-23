Kinston Teens group registers young adults on National Voter Registration Day

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Teens, an organization in Lenior County, is getting young people ready for November’s election. They started with voter registration and information at a socially distanced outdoor event Tuesday on National Voter Registration Day.

To date, in Lenoir County, the board of elections says they have about 55 percent of the county registered. In Craven County, elections leaders say they have about 70 percent of residents registered, and most all counties are working to improve their numbers.

Chris Suggs, with Kinston Teens, said, “There’s so much at stake this election. And not only you know the very important presidential election that we’re all paying attention to, but the different down-ballot races from our county commissioner and school board members to our governor of our state here in North Carolina.”

The Board of Elections offers different voter registration options, whether in person at the elections offices or online through the State Board of Elections. DMV also has a portal to register area residents.

