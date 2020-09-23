Jim’s Forecast: Another Beauty day

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The cooler temperatures we enjoyed to start the week (and the Autumn season) will slowly warm up through the rest of the week. The high pressure system that has been a cause of the strong winds over the East will finally move offshore by Wednesday, leading to warmer weather, plenty of sunshine and a calmer breeze. The forecast will remain dry until the weekend when the remnant low of Beta meanders into Eastern NC. Cloud cover will be on the rise Friday ahead of Beta’s arrival. Highs over this three day stretch will reach the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows returning to the 60s.

Coastal Flood Advisory:

Outer Banks, Crystal Coast and southern Pamlico Sound: One to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH