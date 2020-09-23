Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Another Beauty day

Crisp upper 40s at sunrise will climb to the upper 70s Wednesday aftenroon.
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The cooler temperatures we enjoyed to start the week (and the Autumn season) will slowly warm up through the rest of the week. The high pressure system that has been a cause of the strong winds over the East will finally move offshore by Wednesday, leading to warmer weather, plenty of sunshine and a calmer breeze. The forecast will remain dry until the weekend when the remnant low of Beta meanders into Eastern NC. Cloud cover will be on the rise Friday ahead of Beta’s arrival. Highs over this three day stretch will reach the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows returning to the 60s.

Coastal Flood Advisory:

Outer Banks, Crystal Coast and southern Pamlico Sound: One to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For September 23, 2020

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Hurricane

No active storms currently in the Atlantic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Matt Engelbrecht and Phillip Williams
The name list of the 2020 hurricane season has been exhausted with the Greek alphabet now being used.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 9-22-2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 9-22-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For September 22, 2020

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:03 AM EDT

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For September 21, 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:57 AM EDT

Weather

Two tornadoes confirmed in ENC, EF-1 & EF-0

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Pamlico County early Friday morning.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, September 19th 6:00PM

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast September 18th

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT

Weather

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in the deep Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT
Tropical Storm Wilfred

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, September 18th at Noon

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast