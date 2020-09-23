Advertisement

Jacksonville Riverwalk Marina to open after Hurricane Florence damage delayed project

Jacksonville Riverwalk Marina 2019
Jacksonville Riverwalk Marina 2019(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An informal opening ceremony is scheduled for the Jacksonville Riverwalk Marina Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The original Marina by Willingham Park at Kerr Street was demolished on April 2, 2019 following damage from Hurricane Florence.

The site was purchased in 2015, and construction began in February of 2018 after the city received grants and funding. Florence heavily damaged the building on the site in September of 2018, however; stalling the project.

The new public docks will have a pump out station and large gazebo. Boat slips are now available for leasing from the city.

