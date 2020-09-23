Advertisement

Jacksonville opens Riverwalk Marina after delay from Florence damage

It’s the city’s first publicly-owned marina.
The Riverwalk Marina project was delayed after damage done by Hurricane Florence.
The Riverwalk Marina project was delayed after damage done by Hurricane Florence.(Liam Collins)
By Liam Collins
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville opened its first publicly-owned Marina Wednesday morning.

The site was purchased by the city in 2015. After funding was secured for the $1 million project in February of 2018, the progress was delayed after Hurricane Florence heavily-damaged the area.

The site includes 16 docks available to be leased at about $750 per month, and a pier with benches for public use.

“This is their first public dock and slip,” said Jacksonville Recreation Services Director Susan Baptist. “So, if you have a boat and you want to put the boat in, and run it, and you know that it’s going to be taken well care of, you know that the owners are responsible for the boats, you know that you can trust the city. This is a great opportunity.”

The city also plans to build a gazebo on the site.

About half of the cost of the project was covered by the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, the Duke Energy Water Resource Fund and the Division of Coastal Management.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Farmville Central High cheer preps during uncertain sports season

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The squads that cheer for these postponed sports game on are also in limbo, wondering when they’ll be under the Friday night lights again.

News

Military support group aims to help women Veterans

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
A unique non-profit organization is focused on helping female Veterans adjust to life after the Military, and one of their programs just got underway for the fall session.

News

Better Business Bureau says new scam targets college students

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Better Business Bureau says new scam targets college students

News

Staying Safe while having some Fun this Fall

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
It’s that time of the year when temperatures start dropping and kids dressing up for Trick or Treating. But with the threat of COVID-19 spreading, communities are planning for different kinds of activities than in years past.

News

Pasquotank County man wins $100,000 on scratch-off

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
An Elizabeth City man who made a stop for lunch ended up winning big on a scratch-off ticket.

Latest News

News

Jacksonville man plead guilty to tax fraud

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

News

Washington Police investigate armed robbery at CVS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Washington Police say they’re investigating an armed robbery that happened at the CVS Monday night.

News

ECU Brody School of Medicine offering flu shot drive-thru clinics until end of October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
ECU Brody School of Medicine offering flu shot drive-thru clinics until end of October

News

ECU professor and student remember RBG and her legacy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
After her death, many are paying their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court Justice who famously fought for equal rights for women and minorities throughout her life.

News

“Apply on the Fly” transitions students from James Sprunt Community College to UNCW in one day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
“Apply on the Fly” transitions students from James Sprunt Community College to UNCW in one day