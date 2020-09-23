Jacksonville opens Riverwalk Marina after delay from Florence damage

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville opened its first publicly-owned Marina Wednesday morning.

The site was purchased by the city in 2015. After funding was secured for the $1 million project in February of 2018, the progress was delayed after Hurricane Florence heavily-damaged the area.

The site includes 16 docks available to be leased at about $750 per month, and a pier with benches for public use.

“This is their first public dock and slip,” said Jacksonville Recreation Services Director Susan Baptist. “So, if you have a boat and you want to put the boat in, and run it, and you know that it’s going to be taken well care of, you know that the owners are responsible for the boats, you know that you can trust the city. This is a great opportunity.”

The city also plans to build a gazebo on the site.

About half of the cost of the project was covered by the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, the Duke Energy Water Resource Fund and the Division of Coastal Management.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.