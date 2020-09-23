Advertisement

Jacksonville man plead guilty to tax fraud

(KVLY)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Gene Hersholt Williamson, II operated a tax return preparation business out of Greenville and Jacksonville between 2012 and 2018.

They say he fraudulently inflated his clients' claimed refunds by reporting fictitious Schedule C businesses on his clients' returns.

Williamson received 10% of the refunds for his services. To conceal his involvement in the scheme, the U.S. Attorney says Williamson did not list himself as the paid return preparer on any returns he prepared.

Prosecutors also say Williamson filed false returns in his own name from 2012 through 2017. On his personal returns, Williamson claimed credit for withheld taxes from wages paid by his solar business that were never paid to the IRS, claimed education credits he was not entitled to, reported fictitious business losses, and failed to report the income he earned from preparing tax returns.

The total tax loss to the IRS was more than $600,000. Williamson agreed to make full restitution as part of the plea agreement.

Sentencing is scheduled for December.

