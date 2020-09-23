Advertisement

Highway Patrol search for dog whose owner died in wreck

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a dog who was riding with his new owner when she died in a traffic accident.

WLOS reports 47-year-old Sarah Ann McKinney of Asheville was killed Monday when she lost control of her SUV, which struck the guardrail in the median and came to rest in the opposite lane.

The patrol says her SUV was then hit by another vehicle. Troopers believe McKinney survived the initial crash but died in the head-on collision.

McKinney’s family said she was driving with an 8-month-old dog she had adopted last week.

