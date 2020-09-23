Highway Patrol search for dog whose owner died in wreck

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a dog who was riding with his new owner when she died in a traffic accident.

WLOS reports 47-year-old Sarah Ann McKinney of Asheville was killed Monday when she lost control of her SUV, which struck the guardrail in the median and came to rest in the opposite lane.

The patrol says her SUV was then hit by another vehicle. Troopers believe McKinney survived the initial crash but died in the head-on collision.

McKinney’s family said she was driving with an 8-month-old dog she had adopted last week.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.