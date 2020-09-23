Greenville police investigating Tuesday homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say a man was shot and killed Tuesday.

Officials say that Tiyon Williams, 20, was shot inside the doorway of a unit at The Davis Apartments on East 10th Street. Officers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and discovered that Williams was already on the way in a private vehicle to Vidant Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and have identified several people believed to be involved.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.