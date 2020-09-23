Goldsboro Police investigate after man in the face

Advertisement

Goldsboro Police investigate after man shot in the face

Goldsboro Police investigate shooting
Goldsboro Police investigate shooting(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the face Wednesday.

Officials responded to a shooting in the 700 block of East Holly Street around 2:46 a.m. Wednesday. Once on scene, police found Darius Chestnut, 40, had been shot.

Chestnut was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. His condition is not known at this time.

Officials are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

