Girlfriend of suspect in August shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Wilson arrested

Girlfriend of man charged with killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant arrested(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Girlfriend of the suspect in the August shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Wilson has been arrested.

Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit is facing a charge of accessory after the fact in the boy’s death.

Darrius Sessoms was charged in August with first-degree murder in the case.

To read more on the original story of the death of Cannon Hinnant, click here: https://www.witn.com/2020/08/14/friends-and-family-gather-for-funeral-for-5-year-old-wilson-boy-shot-and-killed/

Comments from 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s mother can be found here: https://www.witn.com/2020/08/16/my-baby-didnt-deserve-this-mother-shares-heartbreak-after-5-year-old-fatally-shot-in-nc/

