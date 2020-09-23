Girlfriend of suspect in August shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Wilson arrested

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Girlfriend of the suspect in the August shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Wilson has been arrested.

Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit is facing a charge of accessory after the fact in the boy’s death.

Darrius Sessoms was charged in August with first-degree murder in the case.

