UPDATE: SBI investigating explosion at Duplin County home that injured one person

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Fire officials say that an explosion at a Duplin County home Wednesday sent one person to the burn center in Chapel Hill.

We’re told that the SBI and the State Fire Marshal are on the way to the scene on Jackson Store Road in the Beulaville area.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out in around ten minutes once they arrived on scene.

One person was taken to Vidant Duplin Hospital before being airlifted to the Chapel Hill Burn Center with critical injuries.

We’re told there were some animals inside and are being checked out.

Previous Story:

Several first responders are at the scene of a house fire in Duplin County.

Emergency officials tell WITN it’s at a home on Jackson Store Road near Cornmill Road in the Beulaville area.

We’re told that one person has been injured.

Beulaville Fire, Chinquapin Fire, Lyman Fire, and Duplin County EMS have all responded.

Beulaville Fire, Chinquapin Fire, Lyman Fire, and Duplin County EMS have all responded.

