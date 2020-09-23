Advertisement

UPDATE: SBI investigating explosion at Duplin County home that injured one person

Fire Chief after injuries from May structure fire
Fire Chief after injuries from May structure fire(WCAX)
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Fire officials say that an explosion at a Duplin County home Wednesday sent one person to the burn center in Chapel Hill.

We’re told that the SBI and the State Fire Marshal are on the way to the scene on Jackson Store Road in the Beulaville area.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out in around ten minutes once they arrived on scene.

One person was taken to Vidant Duplin Hospital before being airlifted to the Chapel Hill Burn Center with critical injuries.

We’re told there were some animals inside and are being checked out.

Previous Story:

Several first responders are at the scene of a house fire in Duplin County.

Emergency officials tell WITN it’s at a home on Jackson Store Road near Cornmill Road in the Beulaville area.

We’re told that one person has been injured.

Beulaville Fire, Chinquapin Fire, Lyman Fire, and Duplin County EMS have all responded.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will update this as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Goldsboro Police investigate after man shot in the face

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials responded to a shooting in the 700 block of East Holly Street around 2:46 a.m. Wednesday. Once on scene, police found Darius Chestnut, 40, had been shot.

Crime

Man dropped off at Wayne UNC Health Care ER with multiple gunshot wounds sparks investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Once officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene. Later, officials say Bennell Garner, 36, was dropped off at the ER after being shot multiple times in the leg.

Local

OFFICIALS: Man helps daughter in water, later dies in Currituck County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 48-year-old man has died after going into the water to save his daughter along the Outer Banks.

Local

Jacksonville Riverwalk Marina to open after Hurricane Florence damage delayed project

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The new public docks will have a pump out station and large gazebo. Boat slips are now available for leasing from the city.

Latest News

Investigation

2 killed in fire at North Carolina paper packaging mill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Authorities didn’t identify the victims. Officials said the Canton Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze later that morning.

State

Highway Patrol search for dog whose owner died in wreck

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
McKinney’s family said she was driving with an 8-month-old dog she had adopted last week.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Hitch

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Hitch is about 8 years old and volunteers believe he is an Australian Kelpie mix.

Teacher Of The Week

WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Amelia Gouillon from Pocosin Innovative Charter School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 23 is Amelia Gouillon, a fifth grade teacher at Pocosin Innovative Charter School.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Another Beauty day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Another chilly morning in the 50s but a warm up is in the forecast.

State

Biden and Trump to visit Charlotte this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Biden will be in Charlotte on Wednesday, while Trump visits on Thursday