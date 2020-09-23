Advertisement

ECU professors create website for nonpartisan voter information

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two ECU journalism professors launched a new website to provide information to voters on local candidates.

Drs. Cindy Elmore and Brian Massey launched the voter information website VOTER411ENC.org.

The site provides nonpartisan information about candidates for offices in Pitt County. Each candidate could respond to a questionnaire about their positions and priorities if elected.

The site also provides an overview of each elected office’s role and a link to voter registration information.

Dr. Massey says the site addresses a vital need for voter education and resources.

