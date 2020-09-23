ECU professor and student remember RBG and her legacy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After her death, many are paying their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court Justice who famously fought for equal rights for women and minorities throughout her life.

Her law clerks stood on the Supreme Court steps with her casket on Wednesday to remember her. Her casket will remain there for two days before it is moved to the US Capitol on Friday.

This will be the first time a woman is to lie in state at the US Capitol.

“That’s the import of lying in state,” said Karen Zipf, an ECU professor specializing in women’s history. “The fact that we have not ever had a woman lie in state means that this country has never recognized a woman to have reached that ideal.”

That is, until now. RBG will join John McCain, John Lewis and 30 other men in the honor of lying in state at the US Capitol.

Before her Supreme Court nomination, many point to her work as a lawyer in the Reed vs. Reed case as one of her lasting legacies. In the case, she argued women should be included in the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Zipf says the impact of her efforts spread far and wide. "It basically changed your life and my life on a daily basis as we know it,” she explained.

Zipf says her women’s history class was especially keen to learn about the Supreme Court Justice this year. “I had very, very vocal demands to address RBG,” she said.

One student, Abby Sullivan, says RBG inspired her to chase her dreams in the field of law. Sullivan told WITN she is traveling to Washington, D.C. to pay her respects.

“I feel so strongly and so thankful...that I have to go and pay my respects to her,” said Sullivan.

Ginsburg was the second woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court and has served for more than 27 years in that position.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.