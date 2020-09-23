Advertisement

ECU professor and student remember RBG and her legacy

People nationwide mourn the Supreme Court justice’s death before she is laid to rest in the US Capitol
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. Former law clerks of Ginsburg line the stairs.
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. Former law clerks of Ginsburg line the stairs.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After her death, many are paying their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court Justice who famously fought for equal rights for women and minorities throughout her life.

Her law clerks stood on the Supreme Court steps with her casket on Wednesday to remember her. Her casket will remain there for two days before it is moved to the US Capitol on Friday.

This will be the first time a woman is to lie in state at the US Capitol.

“That’s the import of lying in state,” said Karen Zipf, an ECU professor specializing in women’s history. “The fact that we have not ever had a woman lie in state means that this country has never recognized a woman to have reached that ideal.”

That is, until now. RBG will join John McCain, John Lewis and 30 other men in the honor of lying in state at the US Capitol.

Before her Supreme Court nomination, many point to her work as a lawyer in the Reed vs. Reed case as one of her lasting legacies. In the case, she argued women should be included in the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Zipf says the impact of her efforts spread far and wide. "It basically changed your life and my life on a daily basis as we know it,” she explained.

Zipf says her women’s history class was especially keen to learn about the Supreme Court Justice this year. “I had very, very vocal demands to address RBG,” she said.

One student, Abby Sullivan, says RBG inspired her to chase her dreams in the field of law. Sullivan told WITN she is traveling to Washington, D.C. to pay her respects.

“I feel so strongly and so thankful...that I have to go and pay my respects to her,” said Sullivan.

Ginsburg was the second woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court and has served for more than 27 years in that position.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Farmville Central High cheer preps during uncertain sports season

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The squads that cheer for these postponed sports game on are also in limbo, wondering when they’ll be under the Friday night lights again.

News

Military support group aims to help women Veterans

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
A unique non-profit organization is focused on helping female Veterans adjust to life after the Military, and one of their programs just got underway for the fall session.

News

Better Business Bureau says new scam targets college students

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Better Business Bureau says new scam targets college students

News

Staying Safe while having some Fun this Fall

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
It’s that time of the year when temperatures start dropping and kids dressing up for Trick or Treating. But with the threat of COVID-19 spreading, communities are planning for different kinds of activities than in years past.

News

Pasquotank County man wins $100,000 on scratch-off

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
An Elizabeth City man who made a stop for lunch ended up winning big on a scratch-off ticket.

Latest News

News

Jacksonville man plead guilty to tax fraud

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

News

Washington Police investigate armed robbery at CVS

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Washington Police say they’re investigating an armed robbery that happened at the CVS Monday night.

News

Jacksonville opens Riverwalk Marina after delay from Florence damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
The city of Jacksonville opened its first publicly-owned Marina Wednesday morning. The site was purchased by the city in 2015. After funding was secured for the $1 million project in February of 2018, the progress was delayed after Hurricane Florence heavily-damaged the area.

News

ECU Brody School of Medicine offering flu shot drive-thru clinics until end of October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
ECU Brody School of Medicine offering flu shot drive-thru clinics until end of October

News

“Apply on the Fly” transitions students from James Sprunt Community College to UNCW in one day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
“Apply on the Fly” transitions students from James Sprunt Community College to UNCW in one day