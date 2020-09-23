ECU Brody School of Medicine offering flu shot drive-thru clinics until end of October

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU Brody School of Medicine is making it easier for people to get the flu shot as health leaders stress the importance of getting the shot this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Medical school is hosting a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic with the next clinic open on Thursday.

Only current patients, ECU employees, and students are eligible to receive the shot. The clinic opens Thursday and will be held every Monday and Thursday through October 29th.

Health experts say getting the shot will lessen the chances of people contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, putting an even greater strain on the body to fight off the illnesses.

The drive-thru flu shot event takes place behind the ECU Family Medicine Center on campus.

