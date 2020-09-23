Biden and Trump to visit Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since spring, Joe Biden will be in North Carolina Wednesday to attend a Biden for President Black economic summit.

Biden will travel to Charlotte Wednesday in what will be his first visit to North Carolina as the Democratic presidential nominee. His campaign has not released any additional details about his trip.

Last week, Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, held a virtual roundtable for working families in Raleigh to discuss hardships they face taking care of their children and assisting with virtual learning during the pandemic.

President Donald Trump will stop in Charlotte on Thursday, just one day after Biden’s visit. It will be the president’s fifth time in our state in five weeks.

A White House official said the president will discuss “his administration’s action and vision in delivering quality health care at low costs for the American people.”

On Tuesday, Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, hosted a “Women for Trump” bus tour event in Guilford County at the Bugle Boy Farm in Summerfield. On Wednesday, another event will be held at the Greenville Convention Center.

According to the president’s campaign website, the tour will feature roundtables, meet-and-greets and sit-downs with business owners and local leaders.

