Advertisement

“Apply on the Fly” transitions students from James Sprunt Community College to UNCW in one day

"Apply on the Fly" from James Sprunt Community College to UNCW
"Apply on the Fly" from James Sprunt Community College to UNCW(James Sprunt Community College)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A community college in the East and a university in the region are making the transition from community college to a four-year degree smoother with a virtual event called “Apply on the Fly.”

James Sprunt Community College leaders say transfer admissions counselors from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington are hosting the virtual zoom event on Monday, September 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

They say, students at James Sprunt are able to speak one-on-one with counselors and “Apply on the Fly” to UNCW during the online event.

Counselors will assist students with completing their application online, accepting official transcripts, and answering questions.

The application fee will also be waived for students who submit their application during the “Apply on the Fly” event on September 28th.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

North Carolina city votes to reduce police budget by 3%

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The cuts make up a $770,000 reduction to the $30.1 million originally proposed.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Clouds increasing; rain late week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Temperatures will moderate back to seasonal averages.

News

UPDATE: SBI investigating explosion at Duplin County home that injured one person

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
Several first responders are at the scene of a house fire in Duplin County.

Crime

Goldsboro Police investigate after man shot in the face

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials responded to a shooting in the 700 block of East Holly Street around 2:46 a.m. Wednesday. Once on scene, police found Darius Chestnut, 40, had been shot.

Latest News

Crime

Man dropped off at Wayne UNC Health Care ER with multiple gunshot wounds sparks investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Once officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene. Later, officials say Bennell Garner, 36, was dropped off at the ER after being shot multiple times in the leg.

Local

OFFICIALS: Man helps daughter in water, later dies in Currituck County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 48-year-old man has died after going into the water to save his daughter along the Outer Banks.

Local

Jacksonville Riverwalk Marina to open after Hurricane Florence damage delayed project

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The new public docks will have a pump out station and large gazebo. Boat slips are now available for leasing from the city.

Investigation

2 killed in fire at North Carolina paper packaging mill

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Authorities didn’t identify the victims. Officials said the Canton Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze later that morning.

State

Highway Patrol search for dog whose owner died in wreck

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
McKinney’s family said she was driving with an 8-month-old dog she had adopted last week.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Hitch

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Hitch is about 8 years old and volunteers believe he is an Australian Kelpie mix.