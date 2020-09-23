“Apply on the Fly” transitions students from James Sprunt Community College to UNCW in one day

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A community college in the East and a university in the region are making the transition from community college to a four-year degree smoother with a virtual event called “Apply on the Fly.”

James Sprunt Community College leaders say transfer admissions counselors from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington are hosting the virtual zoom event on Monday, September 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

They say, students at James Sprunt are able to speak one-on-one with counselors and “Apply on the Fly” to UNCW during the online event.

Counselors will assist students with completing their application online, accepting official transcripts, and answering questions.

The application fee will also be waived for students who submit their application during the “Apply on the Fly” event on September 28th.

