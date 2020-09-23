2 killed in fire at North Carolina paper packaging mill

CANTON, N.C. (AP) - Two people were killed when a paper packaging mill caught fire in North Carolina.

The manager of the mill in Canton said two contract workers who were repairing a tank at the Evergreen Packaging plant died when the fire broke out at the facility early Monday.

Authorities didn’t identify the victims. Officials said the Canton Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze later that morning. The manager said the mill was cooperating with police, the fire department and regulatory agencies in the investigation.

The mill is about 20 miles west of Asheville and employs about 1,000 people.

