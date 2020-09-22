WITN Sports Spotlight: Damien Flores

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Swansboro senior quarterback Damien Flores!

Swansboro is currently gearing up for football in February, and when the Pirates' season finally kicks off, they’ll be led by senior quarterback Damien Flores.

As a junior, Flores passed for a school record 2,500 yards and found the end zone 33 times (27 pass, 6 rush).

His coaches say he’s a high-character young man with great leadership skills.

“I want to be able to show this town that even though our football team has been held back because of the restrictions of COVID-19 that we can still do well and that we’re still going to put in the hard work no matter what happens with our season," said Flores. "I hope to be remembered as a hard worker. I want to be able to be a leader for the young guys and show them that it takes hard work to be an accomplished person, and they don’t just hand you things in life.”

Flores dominates in the classroom. He has a 4.1 GPA. He wants to play in college but told WITN Sports he’s just dipping his toes in that process.

Outside of football, Flores would like to pursue a career in government. He also enjoys being an artist, saying he loves to draw.

