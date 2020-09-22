Advertisement

West Craven names Johnson new girls basketball head coach

West Craven Eagles Basketball
West Craven Eagles Basketball(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Andrinika Johnson is the new girls basketball head coach at West Craven High School, Eagles Athletics announced Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson is also a Workforce Development Coordinator at the Craven Early College High School.

Johnson is a native of New Bern, graduating from New Bern High School back in 2001. She received her B.S. in sports science from N.C. A&T in 2005. Johnson is a lifelong learner. She also has a minor in business administration and earned a master’s degree in health education from Purdue University Global in 2017. In 2020, Johnson earned her second master’s degree in exercise science fitness management from Liberty University. She also has a certificate in nutrition.

When not teaching or coaching, Johnson takes care of her 8-year-old son and sings and plays the piano at church.

“Coach Johnson is well known in our community and someone I believe will have a positive impact on our girls basketball program over time," said West Craven Athletic Director David Fernandez. “We look forward to seeing what she can build here.”

Coach Johnson can be reach by school e-mail at andrinika.johnson@cravenk12.org.

