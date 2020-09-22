Advertisement

UNC System joining rollout of COVID-19 contact tracing app

New COVID-19 Case
New COVID-19 Case(WAGM)
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The UNC System says it is joining the statewide rollout of the COVID-19 contact tracing app.

Officials with the system say that they will be encouraging faculty, staff, and student participation in the NCDHHS app.

The app is open to everyone.

The system says that the SlowCOVIDNC app, which can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, anonymously notifies users who have been exposed to COVID-19.

How officials say the app works:

“Once users have opted in to the notification system, the app randomly generates digital tokens, which change every 15-20 minutes. SlowCOVIDNC works in the background to exchange these privacy-preserving, randomly generated tokens using Bluetooth technology. The app catalogs each of these connections, scanning for tokens associated with positive COVID-19 cases. When a match is identified, users receive a private notification with further instructions on how to keep safe and halt the spread. The app uses minimal battery power and does not need to remain open for this process to work.”

You can read about privacy protection on the DHHS website here https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/slowcovidnc

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MAKO Medical expands covid-19 testing for professional, collegiate athletes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Since April, MAKO has provided more than 1.3 million tests.

News

UPDATE: Kinston police release photos of person of interest in shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kinston police officers arrested a man for a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured a juvenile. Officers say shots were fired in the 700 Block of N. Adkin St. in Kinston around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Local

Edgecombe County deputies looking for wanted man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies say Richard Hines III could be in the Tarboro/ Princeville area.

State

National park sign vandalized with racist message, bear skin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Visitors reported seeing the bear skin and sign on Saturday morning on a welcome sign near a highway intersection in Walland, Tennessee.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court nominee to get attention in NC Senate debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Tillis has called for a swift vote on President Donald Trump’s upcoming nominee. Cunningham says a successor shouldn’t be considered until the next presidential term begins.

Local

Healthy Habits: Taking steps to prevent falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Tuesday marks Falls Prevention Awareness Day.

ACC

Americans divided over whether college football should be returning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Kamisar
Forty-nine percent of adults said college football players should be allowed to play this fall, compared to 48 percent who said they should not, according to new results from the NBC|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Temps stay cool as we start the Autumn season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Cool temperatures and a weaker wind on Tuesday. Gradual warm-up right around the corner.

News

Flooding impacts several coastal locations

Updated: 11 hours ago
Several areas along the coast have seen significant flooding, even though a tropical system hasn’t come through our area.

News

TROOPERS: Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Martin County

Updated: 12 hours ago
TROOPERS: Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Martin County