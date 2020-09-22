UNC System joining rollout of COVID-19 contact tracing app

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The UNC System says it is joining the statewide rollout of the COVID-19 contact tracing app.

Officials with the system say that they will be encouraging faculty, staff, and student participation in the NCDHHS app.

The app is open to everyone.

The system says that the SlowCOVIDNC app, which can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, anonymously notifies users who have been exposed to COVID-19.

How officials say the app works:

“Once users have opted in to the notification system, the app randomly generates digital tokens, which change every 15-20 minutes. SlowCOVIDNC works in the background to exchange these privacy-preserving, randomly generated tokens using Bluetooth technology. The app catalogs each of these connections, scanning for tokens associated with positive COVID-19 cases. When a match is identified, users receive a private notification with further instructions on how to keep safe and halt the spread. The app uses minimal battery power and does not need to remain open for this process to work.”

You can read about privacy protection on the DHHS website here https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/slowcovidnc

