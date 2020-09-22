TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp to close for roadwork

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County highway ramp is closing Tuesday morning for road work.

Department of Transportation crews will be closing the U.S. 70 ramp onto NC 43 for paving starting at 6:30 a.m.

Drivers needing to access N.C. 43 will continue on U.S. 70 East to the South Glenburnie Road Exit, make a left at the end of the exit and another left onto U.S. 70 West to return to N.C. 43 exit.

The closure is set to last until Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

