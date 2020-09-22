Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp to close for roadwork

Road work
Road work(MGN Image)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County highway ramp is closing Tuesday morning for road work.

Department of Transportation crews will be closing the U.S. 70 ramp onto NC 43 for paving starting at 6:30 a.m.

Drivers needing to access N.C. 43 will continue on U.S. 70 East to the South Glenburnie Road Exit, make a left at the end of the exit and another left onto U.S. 70 West to return to N.C. 43 exit.

The closure is set to last until Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Organization to help you have voice in 2020 election

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Kinston Teens is hosting a voter registration event Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Holloway Recreation Center.

News

Flooding impacts several coastal locations

Updated: 6 hours ago
Several areas along the coast have seen significant flooding, even though a tropical system hasn’t come through our area.

News

TROOPERS: Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Martin County

Updated: 7 hours ago
TROOPERS: Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Martin County

News

Repair work on sinkhole near Camp Lejeune to begin

Updated: 7 hours ago
Crews are set to begin repair work on a sinkhole on Holcomb Boulevard in Jacksonville Tuesday.

Latest News

News

NCDOT: NC-12 closed in both directions due to standing water in roadway

Updated: 7 hours ago
Standing water has closed several coastal roadways. One of those highways is NC-12 Near Ocracoke Island and Rodanthe.

News

Flooding impacts several coastal locations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Amber Lake
Several areas along the coast have seen significant flooding, even though a tropical system hasn’t come through our area.

News

NCDOT: NC-12 closed in both directions due to standing water in roadway

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
NCDOT: NC-12 closed in both directions due to standing water in roadway

News

Kinston Police arrest man charged with shooting juvenile in leg

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kinston police officers arrested a man for a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured a juvenile. Officers say shots were fired in the 700 Block of N. Adkin St. in Kinston around 4 p.m. Sunday.

News

NC man charged with hundreds of sex crimes involving more than 100 kids

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A North Carolina man faces more than 300 charges of sex crimes involving more than 100 children.

News

This year’s virtual Down East Holiday Show offers shopping flexibility

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
An Eastern Carolina staple of the holidays has had to adapt to the COVID-19 climate. Pitt Community College Foundation leaders laid out details Monday about the 2020 virtual Down East Holiday Show set for November 6,7 and 8.