This year’s virtual Down East Holiday Show offers shopping flexibility

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina staple of the holidays has had to adapt to the COVID-19 climate. Pitt Community College Foundation leaders laid out details Monday about the 2020 virtual Down East Holiday Show set for November 6,7 and 8.

The event has traditionally taken place at the Pitt County Convention Center each year and showcases more than 100 vendors to help folks with their holiday gift buying.

The event helps raise funds for student scholarships and other educational activities at Pitt Community College. Beth Sigmon is one of this year’s organizers with the Pitt Community College Foundation and talked about the virtual event’s flexibility.

“Now, the wonderful news is a one-time donation of $10 can allow you to shop online, and this can be for you and all your household. And you can come and go during the weekend and get online whenever you want to and shop during those three days again with a one-time donation of ten dollars,” Sigmon said.

You can start shopping online at 8 a.m. on November 6th and shop through the 8th until Sunday at midnight.

