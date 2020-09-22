Supreme Court nominee to get attention in NC Senate debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will likely get attention in the next debate between Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham.

They’ll hold their second televised debate on Tuesday evening at a Raleigh television studio. Tillis has called for a swift vote on President Donald Trump’s upcoming nominee. Cunningham says a successor shouldn’t be considered until the next presidential term begins.

The two candidates clashed in last week’s TV debate over the federal COVID-19 response and their trust in a quickly approved vaccine.

A third debate is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.