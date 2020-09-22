Pitt County names Teacher of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools named its Teacher of the Year during a virtual ceremony on Monday.

Anissa Potter of Ridgewood Elementary School was selected as the 2020 PCS Teacher of the Year.

Elizabeth Burch-Patterson of Northwest Elementary School was selected as Runner-Up.

During a presentation at the Kathy Taft Center for Excellence in Education, Potter was presented with a car to drive, lease-free for one year, provided by Hastings Ford.

Farm Bureau of Pitt County partnered with Hastings Ford to present the honors to the winners.

