Organization to help you have voice in 2020 election

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - It’s National Voter Registration Day, and an organization here in the east wants to help get you to have a voice in this year’s election.

Kinston Teens is hosting a voter registration event Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Holloway Recreation Center.

It will be a socially distant cookout, helping people register to vote, and face masks, and hand sanitizer will be given out.

Volunteers will also be there to help you fill out the 2020 census.

