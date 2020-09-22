Advertisement

Organization to help you have voice in 2020 election

The Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are warning Kentuckians about two election scams.
The Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are warning Kentuckians about two election scams.(AP Images)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - It’s National Voter Registration Day, and an organization here in the east wants to help get you to have a voice in this year’s election.

Kinston Teens is hosting a voter registration event Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Holloway Recreation Center.

It will be a socially distant cookout, helping people register to vote, and face masks, and hand sanitizer will be given out.

Volunteers will also be there to help you fill out the 2020 census.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp to close for roadwork

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Department of Transportation crews will be closing the U.S. 70 ramp onto NC 43 for paving starting at 6:30 a.m.

News

Flooding impacts several coastal locations

Updated: 6 hours ago
Several areas along the coast have seen significant flooding, even though a tropical system hasn’t come through our area.

News

TROOPERS: Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Martin County

Updated: 7 hours ago
TROOPERS: Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Martin County

News

Repair work on sinkhole near Camp Lejeune to begin

Updated: 7 hours ago
Crews are set to begin repair work on a sinkhole on Holcomb Boulevard in Jacksonville Tuesday.

Latest News

News

NCDOT: NC-12 closed in both directions due to standing water in roadway

Updated: 7 hours ago
Standing water has closed several coastal roadways. One of those highways is NC-12 Near Ocracoke Island and Rodanthe.

News

Flooding impacts several coastal locations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Amber Lake
Several areas along the coast have seen significant flooding, even though a tropical system hasn’t come through our area.

News

NCDOT: NC-12 closed in both directions due to standing water in roadway

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
NCDOT: NC-12 closed in both directions due to standing water in roadway

News

Kinston Police arrest man charged with shooting juvenile in leg

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kinston police officers arrested a man for a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured a juvenile. Officers say shots were fired in the 700 Block of N. Adkin St. in Kinston around 4 p.m. Sunday.

News

NC man charged with hundreds of sex crimes involving more than 100 kids

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A North Carolina man faces more than 300 charges of sex crimes involving more than 100 children.

News

This year’s virtual Down East Holiday Show offers shopping flexibility

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
An Eastern Carolina staple of the holidays has had to adapt to the COVID-19 climate. Pitt Community College Foundation leaders laid out details Monday about the 2020 virtual Down East Holiday Show set for November 6,7 and 8.