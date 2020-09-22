Onslow County Schools names Assistant Principal of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Donna Chadwick, of Jacksonville Commons Elementary School, has been named the 2020-2021 Assistant Principal of the Year by Onslow County Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Beth Folger, and a group of district administrators joined Chadwick’s family in surprising her with the news at her school Tuesday.

Chadwick has been an assistant principal for three years, all of which have been spent at Jacksonville Commons Elementary.

Prior to becoming an administrator, she was an elementary school teacher and a Title I Reading Specialist.

Chadwick will now go on to compete at the regional level.

