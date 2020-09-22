Advertisement

Onslow County Schools confirm COVID-19 cluster at high school

(WITN)
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A COVID-19 cluster has been reported at an Onslow County high school.

Onslow County Schools says on Monday the health department notified the system and Richlands High School about a cluster of cases that had been identified.

Officials say that the cluster includes 5 previously identified individual cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results dating back to September 4th.

The school system says when the individual cases were initially reported to the school, anyone identified as a close contact was immediately notified of any potential exposure.

