NCDOT: NC-12 closed in both directions due to standing water in roadway

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Standing water has closed several coastal roadways. One of those highways is NC-12 Near Ocracoke Island and Rodanthe.

The Dare County Sheriff’s office reports that NCDOT closed the road due to standing water in the roadway. NC-12 is closed in both directions just south of the Ocracoke Ferry dock to just north of the Pony Pen beach area.

The roadway is also closed in both directions from the town of Rodanthe to the Bonner Bridge.

The roadway is expected to reopen by Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

