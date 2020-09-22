Advertisement

NC man charged with hundreds of sex crimes involving more than 100 kids

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOKE COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina man faces more than 300 charges of sex crimes involving more than 100 children.

Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw, 30-years-old from Raeford, which is West of Fayetteville, faces 12 counts each of statutory sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with children, crime against nature and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Also, 144 counts each of second-degree and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said investigators went to a home in Raeford on August 7th in response to a reported juvenile sexual assault.

Bradshaw left the state as investigators were obtaining warrants against him, but he was later arrested by the FBI in Mississippi and extradited to Raeford.

Peterkin initially said the charges involved only one child, but Monday, he said 133 boys and girls under age 12 were involved in incidents that allegedly occurred between January and August.

Peterkin says, “There’s one or two that he did know, I want to say that. But the majority of these victims was preyed on through various outlets of situations that he set up to get, reach out to these people. And he did a lot of this from his home.”

Bradshaw is being held in the Hoke County jail under a $20-million bond.

The sheriff says the investigation is continuing and there could be more charges.

