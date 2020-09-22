Advertisement

National park sign vandalized with racist message, bear skin

Great Smoky Mountains National Park vandalism
Great Smoky Mountains National Park vandalism(GSMNP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALLAND, T.N. (AP) - Investigators at Great Smoky Mountains National Park are trying to identify who mounted a cardboard sign with a racist message and hung the skin and head of a black bear over one of its signs.

Visitors reported seeing the bear skin and sign on Saturday morning on a welcome sign near a highway intersection in Walland, Tennessee. The Park Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to those responsible.

Chief Ranger Lisa Hendy said they take vandalism seriously in the park, and “this particular incident is particularly egregious.”

