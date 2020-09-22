Advertisement

MAKO Medical expands covid-19 testing for professional, collegiate athletes

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Triangle area-based MAKO Medical Laboratories has been chosen by the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big South Conference for covid-19 testing prior to game day.

The company is already a testing partner for the North Carolina Courage and North Carolina FC. Now, it will expand to serve colleges and universities needing testing for student-athletes and staff prior to game day.

MAKO Medical is a diagnostics partner for businesses, physicians, urgent care facilities and hospitals around the country.

The company has become a significant resource for testing athletes, staff and officials amid the covid-19 pandemic. Since April, MAKO has provided more than 1.3 million tests.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

